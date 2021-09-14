The 2021 WWE Draft has been confirmed for next month.

A promo aired during tonight’s RAW episode that officially announced the beginning of the Draft for the October 1 SmackDown on FOX. The Draft will then wrap with the October 4 RAW on the USA Network.

The October 1 SmackDown was originally scheduled to take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, but it was moved to the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore due to Hurricane Ida. The October 4 RAW show is scheduled to take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

There’s no word yet on if the October 4 RAW show will also be the RAW 30th season premiere.

Stay tuned for updates. Below is the WWE Draft promo from tonight’s RAW:

