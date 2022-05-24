Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel is now official for WWE Hell In a Cell.

The younger brother of Elias has been feuding with Owens for weeks, but now they will do battle at Hell In a Cell next month. Tonight’s RAW saw Zeke pick up a win over Chad Gable, while Owens and Otis watched from ringside and ended up getting ejected due to attempted interference.

After the match, Owens cut a heated promo and challenged Zeke to a match in Chicago, noting that he’s tired of the games.

The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, near Chicago. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from RAW:

Hell In a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

Stipulation to be announced by winner of MVP vs. Lashley on RAW.

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

