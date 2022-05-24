WWE has officially announced their return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It was announced during tonight’s RAW that the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event will be held on Saturday, November 5 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

There’s no word yet on what venue will host Crown Jewel this year, but WWE has ran three different venues in Riyadh in the past – King Saud University Stadium, King Fahd International Stadium, and Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard.

It was previously reported that WWE would be returning to the Kingdom in September, but that date was up in the air and never confirmed. It was also reported that WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia would be the 2022 TLC Premium Live Event, but they have decided on Crown Jewel to be held in November.

WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority announced in 2018 that they were entering into a 10-year strategic multi-platform partnership to support the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, which is the Kingdom’s social and economic reform program. The deal called for two events to be held per year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced delays in 2020 and 2021. WWE visited Saudi Arabia for Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel in 2018, Super ShowDown and Crown Jewel in 2019, Super ShowDown in 2020, Crown Jewel in 2021, and Elimination Chamber in 2022 so far.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on WWE’s return to the Kingdom. Below is WWE’s Twitter announcement on Crown Jewel, along with an updated look at Premium Live Events confirmed for 2022:

* Sunday, June 5: WWE Hell In a Cell from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL

* Saturday, July 2: WWE Money In the Bank from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

* Saturday, July 30: WWE SummerSlam from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN

* Saturday, September 3: WWE Clash at The Castle from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales

* Saturday, November 5: WWE Crown Jewel from venue TBA in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

* Saturday, November 26 – WWE Survivor Series from TD Garden in Boston, MA

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.