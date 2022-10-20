It looks like a new WWE NXT series may be in the works.

WWE filed to trademark the “NXT Deadline” name on October 15, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records.

The official use description included with the filing indicates that the “NXT Deadline” name will be for some sort of new show, perhaps a TV show or digital series. The use description reads like this:

“Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information”

WWE currently has two weekly NXT shows – the main Tuesday night NXT show on the USA Network, and the NXT Level Up show that airs on Friday nights via Peacock and the WWE Network. The weekly NXT UK show wrapped in early September due to the pending launch of the NXT Europe brand in 2023.

WWE filed to trademark the “NXT Global” and “NXT Europe” names back on September 16.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.