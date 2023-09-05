It’s now official that the WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational will continue on tonight’s NXT show.

WWE has announced one Group A tournament match for tonight – Butch vs. Axiom. This will be Butch’s second match as he kicked off the Group A matches last week with a win over Charlie Dempsey.

The eight-man Round Robin-style tournament began last Tuesday with Butch defeating Dempsey to earn 2 points for his pinfall win. Last week’s Group B opener saw Joe Coffey defeat Nathan Frazer to earn 2 points for his pinfall win.

The remaining Group A wrestler is Tyler Bate, who will face Dabba-Kato in a non-tournament match tonight. The other Group B wrestlers are Akira Tozawa and Duke Hudson. The Tozawa vs. Hudson match aired on last Friday’s NXT Level Up episode, and saw Hudson earn 2 points.

All matches in the Invitational will have a 12-minute time limit. Participants earn 2 points with a pinfall or submission win, while a draw finish will earn 1 point each. The Group A winner (wrestler with the most points) will face the Group B winner (wrestler with the most points) on the September 26 NXT episode, which is the No Mercy go-home show. The winner of that match will become the new #1 contender to NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar, and the Cup match will take place that Saturday, September 30 at the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event in Bakersfield, CA.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* NXT Global Heritage Invitational continues with Butch vs. Axiom in a Group A match

* Los Lotharios return after re-packaging

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Oro Mensah

* Dabba-Kato vs. Tyler Bate

* Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner in a No DQ match

* Dragon Lee vs. Mustafa Ali with NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio as the special referee, to determine the new #1 contender to Mysterio’s title

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defends against Kiana James

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

