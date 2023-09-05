WWE NXT Results 9/5/23

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Kiana James For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hair Pull Exchange. Stratton applies a side headlock. James whips Stratton across the ring. Stratton drops James with a shoulder tackle. Stratton handstands over James. Stratton ducks under a clothesline from James. Stratton is playing mind games with James. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Stratton goes for a wrist lock takedown, but James lands back on her feet. James applies a hammerlock. Stratton grabs the top rope which forces the break. Stratton with a double leg takedown for a one count. James rolls Stratton over with a handful of tights for a one count. Stratton attacks James from behind. Stratton with a Running Hip Attack for a two count. Stratton slams James head on the top turnbuckle pad. Stratton repeatedly stomps on James chest. James with a straight right hand. James with clubbing shoulder blocks. James follows that with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. James repeatedly drives her knee into Stratton’s back. James pulls back the arms of Stratton. Stratton reverses the pressure. James regains the leverage advantage.

Stratton blocks The O’Connor Roll. James scores the forearm knockdown. James drops Stratton with The Big Boot. Stratton uses the referee as a shield. Stratton with a running forearm smash. Stratton sends James to the corner. Stratton with a Back Handspring Back Elbow. Stratton goes for a Seated Senton, but James rolls her over for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Stratton whips James across the ring. James ducks a clothesline from Stratton. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Stratton kicks James in the face. Stratton grabs her purple bag. James hits The 401K for a two count. Stratton denies The Bankrupt. Stratton rakes the eyes of James. Stratton with a Rolling Senton. Stratton connects with The Prettiest MoonSault Ever to pickup the victory. After the match, Becky Lynch appears on the titantron. Seeing as Stratton has made her presence known on Raw and at Payback, it’s time for The Man to pay visit to her old stomping grounds. Lynch has yet to become the NXT Women’s Champion and she’ll finally get that opportunity next week in the main event.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Tiffany Stratton

– Carmelo Hayes had an awkward exchange with Wes Lee as both guys arrived at The Performance Center at the same time.

– The Creed Brothers thank Tony D’Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo for having Ivy Nile’s back a couple weeks ago. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade have issues with The Creeds sense of entitlement regarding the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Second Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Oro Mensah w/Meta-Four

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dragunov with a Hip Lock Takeover. Mensah regroups in the corner. Mensah with clubbing blows to Dragunov’s back. Dragunov drop steps into a side headlock. Dragunov with another Hip Lock Takedown. Dragunov is raining down punches. Dragunov grabs a side headlock. Mensah backs Dragunov into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Mensah scores a gut punch. Mensah with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. Mensah kicks Dragunov in the gut. Dragunov reverses out of the irish whip from Mensah. Dragunov with a Rising Knee Strike. Dragunov with a Diving Knee Drop. Mensah blocks The German Suplex. Mensah with repeated back elbow smashes. Dragunov kicks Mensah in the face. Dragunov with a Leaping Boot. Mensash clings onto the top rope. Mensah with a straight right hand. Mensah with a SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Mensah kicks Dragunov in the back. Dragunov tells Mensah to bring it.

Mensah repeatedly kicks Dragunov in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Mensah kicks the left knee of Dragunov. Mensah dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Mensah SuperKicks Dragunov in the ropes. Meta-Four talks smack to Dragunov. Mensah repeatedly stomps on Dragunov’s chest. Mensah is choking Dragunov with his knee. Mensah with a Vertical Suplex. Mensah mocks Dragunov. Mensah drives his knee into Dragunov’s back. Mensah punches Dragunov in the back. Mensah hammers down on the back of Dragunov’s neck. Mensah with a knife edge chop. Dragunov uppercuts Mensah. Mensah with a toe kick for a one count. Mensah with a forearm shiver across the back of Dragunov. Mensah continues to kick Dragunov in the face. Dragunov with a blistering chop. Mensah sends Dragunov to the corner. Dragunov launches Mensah over the top rope. Mensah rams Dragunov’s face across the top strand. Mensah with a SpringBoard SideKick for a two count. Mensah rams his forearm across Dragunov’s face. Mensah applies a rear chin lock. Mensah with a knee lift. Dragunov answers with forearm shivers. Dragunov blocks The Pump Kick. Mensah with a Rolling Capo Kick for a two count. Mensah stomps on Dragunov’s back. Mensah goes back to the rear chin lock. Mensah with a Running Boot for a two count. Mensah toys around with Dragunov. Dragunov blocks The Exploder Suplex. Dragunov with clubbing back elbow smashes.

Dragunov avoids The Rolling Capo Kick. Dragunov with a Running Knee Strike. Mensah blocks The German Suplex. Mensah goes for a SpringBoard MoonSault, but Dragunov ducks out of the way. Dragunov delivers The Constantine Special. Dragunov with Two German Suplex’s. Dragunov with a high waist lock takedown for a two count. Mensah escapes The Running PowerBomb. Mensah kicks the back of Dragunov’s head. Mensah with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Mensah continues to mock Dragunov. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov PowerBombs Mensah. Dragunov connects with The Torpedo Moscow to pickup the victory. After the match, Wes Lee comes down to the ring. Lee says that Dragunov’s date with destiny has to be put on pause. Dragunov is not waiting for anything. He’s going to rip off the heads of everybody that stands in his way. Carmelo Hayes joins the conversation. Hayes already put Dragunov and Lee’s jerseys up in the rafters. Last week, Hayes had a conversation with Shawn Michaels and next week, Dragunov will go one on one with Lee and the winner will go on to fight Hayes at NXT No Mercy. Hayes promises that he won’t show mercy on September 30.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov via Pinfall

– Dominik Mysterio loves the custom referee shirt his Mami made for him.

– McKenzie Mitchell had a backstage interview with Nathan Frazer. Frazer knew that he went viral last week for going too fast. Maybe he got too excited, but tonight is a must win. He’s not going to hold back or slow down.

– Gigi Dolin accuses Jacy Jayne for taking advantage of Thea Hail. Blair Davenport joins the conversation and says that Dolin can’t handle swimming in shark infested waters. Dolin is not fazed by Davenport’s threats. Hail doesn’t need to Dolin to stand up for her because she’s a big girl and fight her own battles. Dolin may not know Hail well, but she knows Jayne very well and she was trying to help out. Hail is not a kid and she’ll show Dolin that later on tonight.

Third Match: (0) Nathan Frazer vs. (2) Duke Hudson w/Andre Chase In A Group B Match In The NXT Global Heritage Invitational

Frazer applies a side headlock. Hudson whips Frazer across the ring. Hudson drops Frazer with a shoulder tackle. Side Headlock Exchange. Frazer slides under Hudson’s legs. Frazer grabs a side headlock. Hudson sends Frazer to the corner. Frazer dives over Hudson. Frazer grabs another side headlock. Frazer runs around Hudson. Frazer goes for a Side Headlock Takeover, Hudson counters with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Frazer kicks Hudson in the chest. Frazer ducks under two clotheslines from Hudson.

Frazer with a Running Dropkick. Frazer with a running back elbow smash. Frazer follows that with a SomerSault Senton to the outside. Frazer rolls Hudson back into the ring. Hudson with a Uranage Slam. Hudson checks on Frazer. Frazer pie faces Hudson. Hudson launches Frazer to the corner. Hudson slaps Frazer in the chest. Hudson whips Frazer into the turnbuckles. Hudson goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Frazer counters with a Hurricanrana into the top turnbuckle pad. Frazer thrust kicks the midsection of Hudson. Frazer connects with The Phoenix Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Nathan Frazer via Pinfall

– Back in The Diamond Mine Dojo, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, plus Bronco Nima & Lucien Price state their case to as why they should get an opportunity at the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– Kiana James throws a fit in the Women’s Locker Room while Roxanne Perez was talking to Lyra Valkyria. James has no problems taking opportunities away from Perez. That leads us to a pier six brawl.

– McKenzie Mitchell had a backstage interview with Baron Corbin. Corbin doesn’t buy that Bron Breakker is the alpha male of NXT. He doesn’t get Wagner’s fascination with tables. Corbin doesn’t care who wins this match, but he’ll be at ringside doing commentary.

– Tiffany Stratton refuses to do an interview with Kelly Kincaid.

Fourth Match: Tyler Bate vs. Dabba Kato

Bate throws his towel at Kato before the bell rings. Bate with a flurry of bodyshots. Kato shoves Bate across the ring. Bate scores a liver punch. Kato goes for a Bodyslam, but Bate counters with a Sleeper Hold. Bate sends Kato back first into the turnbuckles. Bate dropkicks Kato. Kato fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bate showcases his escape ability. Kato drops Bate with The Big Boot. Kato applies The Cobra Clutch. Kato with a Uranage BackBreaker. Kato with a BackBreaker Stretch.

Kato abuses the referee’s five count. Bate with two sharp knee strikes. Bate side steps Kato into the turnbuckles. Bate ducks a clothesline from Kato. Bate kicks Kato in the face. Bate with a Diving Uppercut. Kato blocks The Bop and Bang. Bate with Two Handspring Lariats. Kato goes for The Chokeslam, but Bate counters with a straight right hand. Bate delivers The Airplane Spin. Bate connects with The Tornillo to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tyler Bate via Pinfall

– IIja Dragunov wants to know why Trick Williams is lying to his best friend. Williams has no doubt that Carmelo Hayes can beat Dragunov again. Dragunov says that after he’s done with Wes Lee next week, Williams can either stop lying to his best friend or stop lying to himself.

– Drew Gulak has an issue with Myles Borne joining forces with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. Borne just wanted an opportunity to compete on NXT, but Gulak says that he’s not ready.

– Eddy Thorpe has unfinished business with DIJAK.

Fifth Match: Dragon Lee vs. Mustafa Ali. The Winner Will Battle Dominik Mysterio For The NXT North American Championship At NXT No Mercy. Mysterio Will Be Serving As The Special Guest Referee.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Ali with a drop toe hold. Ali applies a side headlock. Lee goes into the lateral press for a one count. Double Kip Up leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Lee with a back heel trip. Ali showcases his athleticism. Ali ducks a clothesline from Lee. Ali with a Hurricanrana. Ali unloads two knife edge chops. Lee reverses out of the irish whip from Ali. Lee sweeps out the legs of Ali. Lee with a Rebound Dropkick for a two count. Ali with three sharp elbow strikes. Lee punches Ali in the back. Ali kicks Lee in the face. Lee with two overhand chops. Lee goes for a SuperPlex, but Ali blocks it. Ali HeadButts Lee. Ali with a Running Lariat for a two count.

Ali goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Lee lands back on his feet. Lee dumps Ali out of the ring. Lee lands The Suicide Dive. Ali’s momentum made Booker T fall off his chair. Ali levels Lee with a Handstand Lariat on the floor. Ali hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Lee SuperKicks Ali. Lee with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Lee goes for a SitOut PowerBomb, but Ali lands back on his feet. Ali with a Modified Jack Hammer for a two count. Ali goes for The 450 Splash, but Lee ducks out of the way. Lee with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Lee starts yelling at Mysterio. Ali rolls Lee over to pickup the victory. Mysterio made a very fast count. After the match, Ali proceeds to punch Mysterio after seeing the replay. Ali shakes Lee’s hand and exits the ring.

Winner: Mustafa Ali via Pinfall

– Von Wagner Vignette.

– The entire tag team division starts brawling with each other after an argument with Los Lotharios and The Family.

– Dana Brooke take issues with Kelani Jordan taking advice from Lyra Valkyria. Valkyria challenges Brooke to a match.

– Tiffany Stratton is not fazed by Becky Lynch’s resume because she’s the center of the universe and the NXT Women’s Championship. Stratton proceeds to call Becky a bitch.

Sixth Match: (2) Butch vs. (0) Axiom In A Group A Match In The NXT Global Heritage Invitational

Butch slaps Axiom in the face. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Axiom rolls out of a wrist lock from Butch. Axiom with a single leg takedown. Axiom applies a Knee Bar. Butch grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Test Of Strength. Butch works on his joint manipulation game. Axiom transitions into a front face lock. Axiom shoots the half for a one count. Butch applies a front face lock of his own. Butch rolls Axiom over for a two count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Butch with a drop toe hold. Butch grapevines the legs of Axiom. Butch continues to bend Axiom’s fingers. Butch stomps on Axiom’s face. Butch applies a guillotine choke. Axiom transitions into a side headlock. Butch whips Axiom across the ring. Butch drops down on the canvas. Butch leapfrogs over Axiom. Butch clotheslines Axiom. Axiom ducks another clothesline from Butch. Axiom with an Arm-Drag Takeover. Axiom dropkicks Butch. Butch responds with The X-Plex.

Butch dropkicks Axiom into the ropes. Butch applies a hammerlock on the bottom rope. Butch adds The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Butch has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Butch transitions into a ground and pound attack. Butch with three palm strikes. Axiom answers with a chop/forearm combination. Axiom ducks a clothesline from Butch. Axiom dropkicks Butch. Axiom with a Running Enzuigiri. Axiom with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Butch blocks The O’Connor Roll. Axiom with a Northern Lights Suplex. Axiom goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Butch counters with a Triangle Choke. Axiom puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Butch with two palm strikes. Butch repeatedly stomps on Axiom’s face.

Axiom with Repeated HeadButts. Axiom slaps Butch in the chest. Axiom rolls Butch over for a one count. Butch goes for The Omoplata, but Axiom counters with a Triangle Choke. Butch with a Snap German Suplex. Butch stomps on Axiom’s fingers. Axiom avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Axiom with a straight right hand. Axiom with a Roundhouse Kick. Axiom follows that with a Running Enzuigiri. Axiom goes for a SpringBoard DDT, but Butch counters with a knee lift. Butch with a SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Axiom avoids The MoonSault. Axiom SuperKicks Butch. Axiom delivers The Golden Ratio for a two count. Axiom stomps on Butch’s face. Butch escapes The Omoplata. Butch snaps Axiom’s fingers. Butch connects with The Bitter End as time expires. After the match, Tyler Bate appears on the stage and waves hello at Butch.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Seventh Match: Gigi Dolin vs. Thea Hail w/Jacy Jayne

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hail hyperextends the left wrist of Dolin. Hail drops her weight on the left shoulder of Dolin. Hail applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dolin applies a side headlock. Hail whips Dolin across the ring. Dolin drops Hail with a shoulder tackle. Hail drops down on the canvas. Dolin with a backslide cover for a one count. Hail with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Dolin sends Hail face first into the middle rope. Dolin with a Running Hip Attack. Hail avoids The Low Dropkick. Hail with an Exploder Suplex.

Dolin goes for The Half & Half Suplex, but Hail counters with an arm-drag takeover. Hail with two flying axe handle strikes. Hail with a running elbow smash. Dolin kicks the left knee of Hail. Dolin with Two Head Kicks for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Hail and Dolin starts running the ropes. Hail applies The Kimura Lock. Dolin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Dolin sends Hail shoulder first into the steel ring post. Dolin drops Hail with The STO on the floor. Dolin rolls Hail back into the ring. Blair Davenport connects with The Divorce Court on the floor. Hail makes Dolin tap out to The Kimura Lock.

Winner: Thea Hail via Submission

Eight Match: Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner w/Robert Stone In A No Disqualification Match

Baron Corbin joins the commentary team for this match. Breakker dodges The Big Boot. Wagner is throwing haymakers at Breakker. Breakker with clubbing shoulder blocks. Breakker sends Wagner to the corner. Breakker drops Wagner with a shoulder tackle. Breakker clotheslines Wagner over the top rope. Wagner with repeated shoulder blocks. Wagner repeatedly slams Breakker’s head on the announce table. Wagner is raining down haymakers. Wagner launches Breakker over the announce table. Wagner plays to the crowd. Breakker kicks Wagner in the face. Wagner with two shoulder tackles. Wagner delivers a Cactus Clothesline of his own. Breakker drives a steel chair into the midsection of Wagner. Misfired Chair Shots. Breakker with a German Suplex on the floor. Wagner with clubbing blows to Breakker’s back. Breakker with a double leg takedown.

Breakker transitions into a ground and pound attack. Wagner with a Rising Knee Strike. Wagner with a running clothesline. Wagner flings multiple chairs and kendo sticks into the ring. Breakker attacks Wagner from behind. Breakker pokes fun at the NXT Universe. Wagner dumps Breakker face first on the steel ring steps. Wagner grabs a kendo stick. Breakker rams another chair into the midsection of Wagner. Breakker repeatedly whips Wagner with the kendo stick. Breakker wedged a chair in between the turnbuckles. Wagner is pissed. Wagner with repeated headbutts. Wagner with a short-arm clothesline. Breakker ducks a clothesline from Wagner. Breakker with a leaping clothesline for a two count. Breakker targets Wagner’s ribs. Breakker continues to whip Wagner with the kendo stick. Breakker goes into the cover for a one count. Breakker applies a waist lock. Wagner backs Breakker into the wedged chair. Wagner with two back elbow smashes. Wagner with Two Big Boots. Breakker responds with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count.

Wagner punches Breakker in the back. Breakker drives his knee into Wagner’s ribs. Breakker tees off on Wagner. Breakker with a Flying Bulldog into the chair. Breakker applies The Steiner Recliner with the kendo stick. Wagner reverses the pressure. Breakker backs Wagner into the turnbuckles. Short-Arm Lariat Exchange. Breakker with a Double Knee Gutbuster. Breakker goes for The Spear, but Wagner ducks out of the way. Wagner stops Breakker in his tracks. Breakker spits at Wagner. Wagner proceeds to whip Breakker with the kendo stick. Wagner with two chair shots. Wagner Chokeslams Breakker for a two count. Wagner throws Breakker through the scissors lift podium. Wagner drags Breakker around the ringside area. Forearm Exchange. Wagner PowerBombs Breakker through the announce table. Wagner rolls Breakker back into the ring. Breakker fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Breakker delivers the low blow. Breakker connects with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Breakker attacks Wagner with a chair. Breakker throws Wagner into the ring stairs. Breakker smashes Wagner’s head with the ring stair to close the show.

Winner: Bron Breakker via Pinfall

Updated NXT Global Heritage Invitational Standings

Group A

1.) Butch (1-0-1) – 3 Points

2.) Axiom (0-0-1) – 1 Points

3.) Tyler Bate (0-0) – 0 Points

4.) Charlie Dempsey (0-1) – 0 Points

Group B

1.) Joe Coffey (1-0) – 2 Points

2.) Nathan Frazer (1-1) – 2 Points

3.) Duke Hudson (1-1) – 2 Points

4.) Akira Tozawa (0-1) – 0 Points

