The New Day are your new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods capture the titles by defeating Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

This is The New Day’s seventh reign with the blue brand titles. Nakamura and Cesaro won the titles back at WWE Extreme Rules on July 19, by defeating The New Day’s Big E and Kingston.

As noted earlier, tonight’s show saw Kofi and Woods return to reunite with Big E during a backstage segment. However, right after the title change Big E was drafted to SmackDown while Kofi and Woods, with the blue brand titles, were drafted by RAW. Stay tuned for more on the picks.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change from WWE ThunderDome at the Amwmay Center in Orlando, FL:

The New Day has been split up due to the #WWEDraft!

