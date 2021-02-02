The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Among those in action include M’Badu, Terrence, and Terrell Hughes vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Nick Comoroto, KC Navarro vs. Rey Fenix, Thunder Rosa vs. Dani Jordyn, and more.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

Waiting Room segment with Britt Baker and Ricky Starks

Tay Conti vs. Tesha Price

Thunder Rosa vs. Dani Jordyn

KC Navarro vs. Rey Fenix

Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Vertvixen and Jazmin Allure

Lelya Hirsch vs. Katalina Perez

Gunn Club vs. John Skyler and Ray Jax

Alex Gracia vs. Red Velvet

Fuego Del Sol and Vary Morales vs. Santana and Ortiz

Chaos Project vs. SCU

The Acclaimed vs. Ryzin and Danny Limelight

Dark Order’s 10 vs. Jake St. Patrick

Bear country, Sonny Kiss, and Joey Janela vs. Shawn Dean, Baron Black, Aaron Solow, and Mike Verna

M’Badu, Terrence, and Terrell Hughes vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Nick Comoroto