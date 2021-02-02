The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight via the official AEW YouTube channel.
Among those in action include M’Badu, Terrence, and Terrell Hughes vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Nick Comoroto, KC Navarro vs. Rey Fenix, Thunder Rosa vs. Dani Jordyn, and more.
AEW has announced the following for tonight:
Waiting Room segment with Britt Baker and Ricky Starks
Tay Conti vs. Tesha Price
Thunder Rosa vs. Dani Jordyn
KC Navarro vs. Rey Fenix
Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Vertvixen and Jazmin Allure
Lelya Hirsch vs. Katalina Perez
Gunn Club vs. John Skyler and Ray Jax
Alex Gracia vs. Red Velvet
Fuego Del Sol and Vary Morales vs. Santana and Ortiz
Chaos Project vs. SCU
The Acclaimed vs. Ryzin and Danny Limelight
Dark Order’s 10 vs. Jake St. Patrick
Bear country, Sonny Kiss, and Joey Janela vs. Shawn Dean, Baron Black, Aaron Solow, and Mike Verna
M’Badu, Terrence, and Terrell Hughes vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Nick Comoroto
Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a gargantuan thirteen match card featuring a NEW episode of the Waiting Room w/ your host Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D. w/ special guest @starkmanjones, & more!
Watch #AEW Dark at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/ORePd7qInT pic.twitter.com/nJxhKbZsAp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 30, 2021