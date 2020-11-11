Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature the fallout from last Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

* FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet

* Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero M

* The Natural Nightmares vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a Bunkhouse Match

* Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears

* MJF and Wardlow are inducted into The Inner Circle

* Cody Rhodes will give his first promo since losing the TNT Title to Darby Allin

* New AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will be featured

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

