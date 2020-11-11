Aron Stevens and JR Kratos are your new NWA World Tag Team Champions.
Last night’s UWN Primetime Live show saw Stevens and Kratos win the titles from James Storm and Eli Drake.
This is the first run with the titles for Stevens and Kratos. Drake and Storm won the titles back on January 24 at the Hard Times pay-per-view by defeating The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.
Below are a few shots from last night’s title change:
