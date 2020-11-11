Aron Stevens and JR Kratos are your new NWA World Tag Team Champions.

Last night’s UWN Primetime Live show saw Stevens and Kratos win the titles from James Storm and Eli Drake.

This is the first run with the titles for Stevens and Kratos. Drake and Storm won the titles back on January 24 at the Hard Times pay-per-view by defeating The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.

Below are a few shots from last night’s title change:

The @nwa Tag-Team Champions are in the keister kicking business. And business is good.#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/Jv8zrd649F — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 11, 2020

AND NEW! Congrats to the team of @AronsThoughts & @QuestiontheTHE (aka @Jr_KRATOS ) on becoming the NWA Tag Team Champs even through some dubious means. pic.twitter.com/PWntKqJQ2M — NWA (@nwa) November 11, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.