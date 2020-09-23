Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature a big six-man main event, plus the AEW in-ring debut of Miro, live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

AEW has announced World Champion Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and Will Hobbs vs. Lance Archer, Ricky Starks and Brian Cage for tonight’s show. Brodie Lee will defend the TNT Title against Orange Cassidy, and there will be women’s tag team action with AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida teaming with NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

* Chris Jericho to appear live

* Miro will make his AEW in-ring debut

* Brodie Lee defends the TNT Title against Orange Cassidy

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and Will Hobbs vs. Lance Archer, Ricky Starks and Brian Cage

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

