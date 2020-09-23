According to Tony Khan, Miro is expected to make his in-ring debut tonight on AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite. “The Best Man” Miro debuted in AEW recently during a segment with Kip Sabian by telling his former employer, WWE, to shove their imaginary brass ring up their asses.

Our Late Night Dynamite 1 hour special next on TNT will be great wrestling, + tomorrow’s Live show will be packed with great wrestling too, including The Best Man @ToBeMiro making his in-ring debut Live tomorrow on Dynamite! Check @AEWrestling for the full announcement tomorrow! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 23, 2020