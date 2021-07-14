Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be the special Fyter Fest Night 1 episode, airing live from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

Fyter Fest Night 1 will be headlined by Jon Moxley defending his IWGP United States Title against Impact Wrestling star Karl Anderson. There will also be a Coffin Match between Darby Allin and Ethan Page.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Sammy Guevara

* Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage

* Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Darby Allin v. Ethan Page in a Coffin Match

* Hangman Page will address his situation with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* FTW Champion Brian Cage defends against Ricky Starks

* IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley defends against Karl Anderson

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

