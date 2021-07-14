There was some concern over Johnny Gargano after the table bump during last night’s WWE NXT main event loss to NXT Champion Karrion Kross, but word is that the leader of The Way is doing just fine.

Last night’s NXT main event saw Gargano and Kross fight to the floor at one point. Kross lifted Gargano by his neck and threw him back into the edge of the announce table. A referee checked on Gargano as Kross returned to the ring and the show went to a picture-in-picture commercial.

In an update, word from backstage was that Gargano was fine immediately after the match, according to Fightful Select.

You can see the table bump in the Twitter video below.

As noted, last night’s post-match angle saw Kross attack Samoa Joe, who was the special referee. You can click here for full details and photos/videos.

There is no word yet on what WWE has planned for Gargano and The Way, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.

