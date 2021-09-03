Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT will air live from the NOW Arena near Chicago with the final hype for Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view.

Rampage will be headlined by Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia with CM Punk on commentary. Punk was also announced to make a live appearance.

The following has been announced for tonight’s Rampage episode:

* CM Punk appears live and does commentary for Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

* Malakai Black vs. Lee Johnson

* Kris Statlander vs. Rebel and Jamie Hayter in a Handicap Match

* AEW TNT Champion Miro will speak

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live coverage at 10pm ET.

