Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT will be a live show from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC.

The in-ring return of Jon Moxley will headline tonight’s Rampage as he goes up against Ethan Page. Tonight’s show will also feature Jade Cargill’s first AEW TBS Title defense as she faces Anna Jay.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Rampage:

* Hook vs. Serpentico

* The Young Bucks vs. Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Anna Jay

* Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Rampage and be sure to join us for live coverage at 10pm ET.

