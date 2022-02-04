Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier this week from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

Rampage tonight will be headlined by two titles matches. Sammy Guevara will defend the AEW TNT Title against Isiah Kassidy, while FTW Champion Ricky Starks will defend against Jay Lethal. Lethal vs. Starks will be the main event.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Rampage:

* Adam Cole vs. Evil Uno

* Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez

* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Isiah Kassidy

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks defends against Jay Lethal in the main event

