Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network will feature more build for the upcoming New Year’s Evil episode on January 4.

WWE has announced that tonight’s show will be headlined by the in-ring debut of Harland, but there’s no word on who he will be wrestling. There will also be a No Holds Barred bout between Duke Hudson and Cameron Grimes, plus non-title action between Bron Breakker and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Andre Chase

* Boa vs. Edris Enofe

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Bron Breakker in a non-title match

* Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred match

* Harland makes his in-ring debut

Stay tuned for more on tonight's NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

