Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will be the special New Year’s Evil show, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

The first NXT show of 2022 will be headlined by Bron Breakker vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, plus Roderick Strong vs. Carmelo Hayes in a Title Unification Match to determine the first-ever NXT North American Cruiserweight Champion.

Tonight’s show will reportedly have limited commercial interruptions.

Remember to join us for live New Year’s Evil coverage at 8pm ET. WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Title vs. Title Unification Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes

Imperium (WALTER, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle and MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter)

AJ Styles appears live to confront Grayson Waller

