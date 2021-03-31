Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be the go-home show for next week’s “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event. This will also be the last regular Wednesday night episode before NXT moves to Tuesday nights on April 13.

WWE has announced that tonight’s show will feature Xia Li and Mei Ying of Tian Sha vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro. This will be the in-ring debut of the Ying character, played by Karen Q.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s NXT:

* Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes

* 12-Man Battle Royal to determine Gauntlet Eliminator participants for Takeover Night 1, with Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Bronson Reed, Roderick Strong, Cameron Grimes, LA Knight, Pete Dunne. Winner from Takeover Night 1 will challenge NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano on Night 2

* Tian Sha vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

* The go-home build for “Takeover: Stand and Deliver”

