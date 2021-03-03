Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Jax and Baszler will be defending against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, who earned their title shot by winning the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

WWE has announced only one other match for tonight’s show – NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher in a non-title match.

The storyline between Adam Cole, the rest of The Undisputed Era, and NXT Champion Finn Balor will also likely continue on tonight’s show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

