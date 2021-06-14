Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature the final build for next Sunday’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

RAW tonight will also feature the long-awaited return of Eva Marie to officially kick off her “Eva-Lution” storyline.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* The final RAW build for Hell In a Cell

* Fallout from last week’s angle with Alexa

* Eva Marie returns to kick off her “Eva-Lution”

* RK-Bro (Randy Orton, Riddle) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods)

* RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.