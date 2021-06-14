As noted at this link, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal ended Sunday’s “Takeover: In Your House” event by teasing major change for the NXT brand. WWE has announced that there will be a follow-up with Regal on Tuesday’s episode.

In an update, WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels talked about Regal’s status and future during a post-Takeover media call on Sunday night, and his teaser from the end of the show.

“William Regal, he’s been such an integral part of this since day one,” Triple H said. “There are certain people that have and then there’s people that have come in along the way. It’s hard to envision doing it in any sort of way without them. Regal’s definitely one of those people, and I don’t think that we will ever do it without him. He’ll be a part of this until the day that he tells me he doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore.

“It’s why Shawn’s here, it’s why I’m here, it’s why Matt Bloom’s here, Sara’s [Amato] here, it’s why this whole team is here, they love the business, and they love all the aspects of this business and want to see it continue and move forward. They want to help guide it and change it into the future, try to create the business that they always hoped and wished it could be as they were coming up and get rid of the things that none of us liked or understood about the business and enhance the bits and pieces that we did love about it.”

Triple H continued, “And he is that way to the core. He’s constantly pulling talent aside, constantly in their ear. He’s one of the biggest recruiting factors we have. He’s got a handle on just about everybody that’s out there and is one of the best eyes of somebody that’s maybe never done this before that steps in the ring. And just athletically, you can see, okay, yeah, they’ll be able to do this and do it really well. He’s incredible at that. So his value here, tough to be measured and he’ll always be a part of it no matter where we go on Tuesday.”

Michaels then chimed in with a note on Regal’s status, adding, “Whether he’s an on-air character or not, he’s a coach to the end. That’s who he is as a human being.”

Stay tuned for more on Regal and the change teased for the NXT brand.

