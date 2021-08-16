The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW will take place tonight from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas with the final red brand build for Saturday’s big event.

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has been announced for tonight’s show for a final face-off with WWE Champion Bill Goldberg.

The following matches have been announced for tonight:

* Randy Orton vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Omos

* Drew McIntyre vs. Veer and Shanky in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match

