Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas as the road to Day 1 continues.

The return of Brock Lesnar will headline tonight’s show as he continues the feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE’s official preview for SmackDown noted, “In the wake of the stunning announcement by Kayla Braxton last week that Brock Lesnar’s suspension has been lifted, what will The Beast have in store when he is once again unleashed upon SmackDown? What will his return mean for Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline’s control over the blue brand? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.”

Last week’s SmackDown saw Sami Zayn win a Black Friday Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender to Reigns, and there should be a follow-up to that this week.

It’s also expected that Kofi Kingston will return to TV tonight to assist King Xavier Woods. Kingston had taken some time off to be with his wife for the birth of their third child, but he returned last week in a dark main event.

There’s no word on if the top blue brand match for WWE Day 1 will be announced tonight, but it’s possible after this week’s RAW led to Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. WWE Champion Big E being announced for the New Year’s Day pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

