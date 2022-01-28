The WWE Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s show. The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Big E will team up to take on Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss, and Sonya Deville will finally return to the ring to face Naomi.

It’s been reported that King Xavier Woods is returning to the road this week from his recent calf injury, but there’s no word on if he will actually be cleared for in-ring action.

WWE has also indicated that Seth Rollins will be back on tonight’s SmackDown for final Rumble build with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It’s likely that tonight’s go-home show will feature a big angle to promote the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches planned for Saturday, but there’s no word yet on if there will be any special appearances.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

