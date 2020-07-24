News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown – Miz TV Segment, Bar Fight, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from last Sunday’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s show – the Bar Fight between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. There will also be a Miz TV segment with The Miz and John Morrison talking to Naomi, plus an in-ring segment where the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, address the championship landscape in WWE.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show in their official preview:

* Jeff Hardy and Sheamus to throw down in Bar Fight

* Naomi set to continue the conversation on “Miz TV”

* Bayley & Sasha Banks set to address the championship landscape

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

