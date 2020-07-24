News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown – Miz TV Segment, Bar Fight, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from last Sunday’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view.
WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s show – the Bar Fight between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. There will also be a Miz TV segment with The Miz and John Morrison talking to Naomi, plus an in-ring segment where the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, address the championship landscape in WWE.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show in their official preview:
* Jeff Hardy and Sheamus to throw down in Bar Fight
* Naomi set to continue the conversation on “Miz TV”
* Bayley & Sasha Banks set to address the championship landscape
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Why Billie Kay Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW
- Apollo Crew Sends Warning After Being Pulled from WWE Extreme Rules
- Tommy Dreamer Shares Photo with Former WWE Stars Who Are with Impact Now, Says Things Are About to Get Real
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?