CM Punk brought back his trunks for this week’s match against Powerhouse Hobbs on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

As noted, Punk vs. Hobbs was taped on Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, to air during Friday’s two-hour Rampage episode. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

We noted earlier this week how Punk issued a Twitter poll asking fans if he should wear the long pants that he wore for his in-ring return against Darby Allin at AEW All Out, or if he should bring back the trunks he wore in WWE and on the indies years ago.

Punk ended up bringing back his trunks for last night’s Rampage taping. His Twitter poll ended with 46,104 total votes as 74% voted for the trunks and 26% voted for the long tights.

You can see Punk’s Twitter poll below, along with a photo from last night’s Rampage taping:

Choose your own adventure… — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 21, 2021

Spoiler alert: Punk dished the long trunks pic.twitter.com/7F8TzOTzck — Diva Incarnate (@NYCDemonD1va) September 23, 2021

