This year’s Royal Rumble in addition to some of the new offerings from WWE Network Documentaries were the most-watched content on the WWE Network for the past week, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
Below are the top 10 most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week:
1. Royal Rumble
2. WWE Icons-Yokozuna
3. Best of the APA
4. Royal Rumble kickoff show
5 Royal Rumble 2020
6. WWE Icons Revisited-Yokozuna
7. Elimination Chamber 2020
8. Day of Royal Rumble 2014
9. WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair;
10. Raw Talk.