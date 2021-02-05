This year’s Royal Rumble in addition to some of the new offerings from WWE Network Documentaries were the most-watched content on the WWE Network for the past week, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Below are the top 10 most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week:

1. Royal Rumble

2. WWE Icons-Yokozuna

3. Best of the APA

4. Royal Rumble kickoff show

5 Royal Rumble 2020

6. WWE Icons Revisited-Yokozuna

7. Elimination Chamber 2020

8. Day of Royal Rumble 2014

9. WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair;

10. Raw Talk.