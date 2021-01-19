Despite reports on Taya Valkyrie working the post-Hard To Kill TV tapings for Impact Wrestling, Fightful Select reports that she was not present at the tapings held on Sunday or Monday in Nashville.

There is no official word on Taya’s Impact contract status, but she noted last year that she had signed a two year deal in 2019.

Taya posted a photo to Instagram that had her flying out of Tennessee, but some online have speculated that this was just a red herring. She indicated in other posts that she was already back at home.

Taya lost to Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo at Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view, just days after she lost to Kimber Lee on the Impact go-home show.

