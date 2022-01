AEW will hold their Battle of the Belts special on TNT from Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 5,180 tickets and there are 1,717 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Riho

Cody Rhodes will defend his AEW TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara