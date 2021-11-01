AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Independence, MO at the Cable Dahmer Arena this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 3,615 tickets and there are 913 tickets left.

Wed • Nov 03 • 6:00 PM

Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, MO Available Tickets => 913

Estimated Setup/Capacity => 4,528

Tickets Distributed => 3,615 (80%) Avg Tickets Sold Per Day (since 10/28) => 30https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/tyUH77EJHE — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 1, 2021

Here is the updated card for the show:

Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade

World Title Eliminator Tournament: Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter in a TBS Women’s Championship tournament match