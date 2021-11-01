AEW Dark Elevation Results 11/1/21

The Agganis Arena

Boston, Massachusetts

First Match: (29-10) Kris Statlander & (12-3) Ryo Mizunami vs. (46-18) Nyla Rose & (12-8) Emi Sakura w/Vickie Guerrero & Lulu Pencil

Ryo Mizunami and Emi Sakura will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Sakura with combination palm strikes. Sakura kicks Mizunami in the gut. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura applies The Romero Special. Sakura goes for The Queen’s Gambit, but Mizunami counters with a Back Body Drop. Machine Gun Chops. Mizunami tags in Statlander. Statlander with a running forearm smash. Mizunami with a corner clothesline. Statlander follows that with a lifting uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Statlander dropkicks the back of Sakura’s neck for a two count. Sakura with a Twisting NeckBreaker. Sakura tags in Rose. Statlander kicks Rose in the gut. Statlander with a Sliding Boot. Statlander with a Senton Splash for a two count.

Statlander repeatedly slams Rose’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rose knocks Mizunami off the ring apron. Rose scores the elbow knockdown. Rose stomps on Statlander’s back. Statlander with forearm shivers. Rose denies The Running Crossbody Block. Rose hammers down on Statlander’s back. Rose tags in Sakura. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura tags in Rose. Rose with a forearm smash. Rose puts Statlander on the top turnbuckle. Statlander kicks Rose in the face. Statlander shoves Sakura off the apron. Statlander with The Flying Crossbody Block. Statlander tags in Mizunami. Mizunami blasts Sakura off the apron. Mizunami Spears Rose. Rose denies The Uranage Slam. Mizunami delivers her combination offense. Mizunami with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Sakura punches Mizunami in the back. Rose with a DDT/NeckBreaker Combination. Rose connects with The Swanton Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (47-18) Nyla Rose & (13-8) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Second Match: (55-26) Frankie Kazarian vs. (0-0) Victor Benjamin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kazarian with two deep arm-drags. Kazarian applies an arm-bar. Benjamin backs Kazarian into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Benjamin. Kazarian with a knife edge chop. Kazarian sends Benjamin to the corner. Kazarian with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Benjamin uppercuts Kazarian. Benjamin with a Deadlift German Suplex.

Benjamin flexes his muscles. Benjamin with a Rising Knee Strike. Kazarian with a chop/forearm combination. Kazarian whips Benjamin across the ring. Kazarian scores the elbow knockdown. Kazarian with a Spinning Heel Kick. Benjamin reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian side steps Benjamin into the turnbuckles. Kazarian delivers The Missile Dropkick. Benjamin decks Kazarian with a back elbow smash. Benjamin sends Kazarian to the corner. Kazarian with a Running Lariat. Kazarian makes Benjamin tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: (56-26) Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Third Match: (18-9) Riho vs. (0-1) Kayla Sparks

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Riho applies a side headlock. Sparks whips Riho across the ring. Riho cartwheels over Sparks. Misfired Hip Tosses. Riho with a deep arm-drag. Sparks drives her knee into the midsection of Riho. Sparks whips Riho into the turnbuckles.

Riho side steps Sparks into the turnbuckles. Riho with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Sparks with clubbing blows to Riho’s back. Riho with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Riho hits The Tiger Feint Kick. Riho lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Riho connects with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-9) Riho via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (31-7) FTR w/Tully Blanchard vs. (0-2) Waves & Curls

Dax Harwood and Jaylen Brandyn will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Harwood with a short-arm clothesline. Harwood with the elbow drop. Harwood applies a wrist lock. Harwood tags in Wheeler. Wheeler with a flying double axe handle strike. Wheeler uppercuts Brandyn. Wheeler with a knife edge chop. Wheeler tags in Harwood.

Wheeler whips Brandyn across the ring. Wheeler with a drop toe hold. Harwood with a running elbow drop. Harwood uppercuts Brandyn. Harwood taunts Jordan. Brandyn with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Brandyn ducks a clothesline from Wheeler. Wheeler goes for a PowerBomb, but Brandyn counters with a Hurricanrana. Brandyn tags in Jordan. FTR is playing dead in the corner. Jordan hooks the outside leg for a two count. FTR connects with The Big Rig to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-7) FTR via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (41-7) Taynara Conti vs. (0-0) LMK

LMK with a waist lock go-behind. LMK with forearm shivers across the back of Conti. LMK flexes her muscles. Conti with a Spinning GutBuster. Conti with Three Pump Kicks. Conti connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (42-7) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (46-12-2) Orange Cassidy, (44-25) Chuck Taylor, (8-8) Wheeler Yuta vs. (28-8) The Acclaimed & (12-51) Serpentico In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Orange Cassidy is playing mind games with Max Caster before the bell rings. Cassidy with lethargic kicks. Cassidy rolls under a clothesline from Caster. Cassidy dropkicks Caster to the floor. Cassidy says word to your mother. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Caster with clubbing blows to Yuta’s back. Caster tags in Bowens. Double Side Russian Leg Sweep. Bowens with a Running Knee Strike. Caster with a Rolling Senton Splash. Bowens hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bowens rakes the eyes of Yuta. Bowens punches Yuta in the chest. Simultaneous tag to Serpentico. Bowens with a Vertical Suplex. The Acclaimed is trying to bodyslam Serpentico on top of Yuta, but Yuta continues rolling out of the way. Yuta with a Double Missile Dropkick. Yuta tags in Taylor. Taylor with a series of clotheslines. Taylor flexes his muscles.

Taylor bodyslams Serpentico on top of The Acclaimed. Taylor goes for a Third Bodyslam, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Serpentico sends Taylor chest first into the turnbuckles. Cassidy tags himself in. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Taylor with The Slingshot Pescado. Cassidy lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Bowens knocks Taylor off the ring apron. Bowens launches Cassidy over the top rope. Cassidy slams Bowens head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cassidy with The Flying Crossbody Block. Cassidy kicks Caster out of the ring. Cassidy goes for The Orange Punch, but The Acclaimed counters with their Running Dropkick/TKO Combination. Serpentico hits The Implant DDT for a two count. Bowens thrust kicks the midsection of Taylor. Yuta sends Caster crashing to the outside. Taylor delivers The Sole Food. Yuta with a German Suplex. Serpentico responds with Two SuperKicks. Cassidy connects with The Orange Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: (47-12-2) Orange Cassidy, (45-25) Chuck Taylor, (9-8) Wheeler Yuta via Pinfall

