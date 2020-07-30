News on What AEW Crowd Members Are Told To Do, If They Have Direction

The people used in recent AEW crowds at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL apparently are not given any real direction when it comes to their roles on TV.
AEW’s Ricky Starks recently told Fightful Select that the members of the crowds aren’t really given any direction as to what they could or should be doing.
Starks said he doesn’t think that would work out very well, and he wouldn’t want direction in that manner.
It was noted that other people they’ve spoken to have said they were actually encouraged to “just have fun and detach a little bit” while in the crowd.
