Kansas City music venue recordBar announced this weekend that a Jeff Hardy appearance for Monday has been canceled/postponed due to him testing positive for COVID-19.

PWInsider.com reports Hardy has indeed tested positive. It was also noted that Hardy had been scheduled to face Karrion Kross in a rematch on the July 26th 2021 edition of Raw, but that’s been nixed.

Here is what has been announced for Raw:

Raw Tag Team Champions Omos and AJ Styles vs. The Viking Raiders



WWE Champion Bobby Lashley responds to Goldberg’s challenge

Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. addresses the WWE Universe

Mustafa Ali & Mansoor will team up (opponents yet to be announced)