All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark.

They announced three new matches ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:

* Varsity Blonds & Dante Martin vs. Ryan Nemeth & The Acclaimed

* Red Velvet vs. Alejandra Lion

* Abadon vs. Killa Kate

* Zach Mason & Warren Johnson vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson