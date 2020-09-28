WWE announced late into the weekend that both the Raw Women’s title and the Raw Women’s Tag Team title matches were being removed from the card. WWE said that Nikki Cross, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler were not medically cleared to compete. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the WWE knew about the matches being pulled as early as Friday, but continued to advertise the matches anyway for unknown reasons.

It’s believed that the issue is that at least two of the three women have not actually tested positive for the COVID virus but did come into contact with someone who did. Nia Jax appeared to be upset by the wording as she retweeted the announcement and wrote, “Lies.” Meltzer noted that Jax was actually not happy about WWE saying she was “not medically cleared.”

