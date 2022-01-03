Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) says she’s starting a new business soon.

The former RAW Women’s Champion recently took to her Instagram Stories and was asked about her future. Jax said she’s “starting a business” and growing some “cool things” on her farm.

This comes after Jax previously stated that it’s “highly unlikely” she decides to wrestle again.

WWE released Jax and 17 other talents back on Thursday, November 4, citing budget cuts as the reason. She will become a free agent on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 when her 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expires. She originally signed with WWE in early 2014, and left the company a one-time RAW Women’s Champion and a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Stay tuned for more on Jax’s post-WWE future.

