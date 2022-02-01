Nia Jax was just released by WWE back on November 4 and won’t be a free agent until her 90-day non-compete clause expires on February 2, but WWE still offered her a spot in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match this past weekend.

Jax spoke with Renee Paquette on her “The Sessions” podcast and was asked if she heard from WWE about a possible Rumble spot.

“I did,” she confirmed to Renee Paquette on The Sessions when asked if she was offered a spot in the women’s Royal Rumble. “I was in the middle of trying to get my stuff back. I had a bunch of crap. You know how it is, you’re just shoving stuff in everybody’s boxes. I’m in the middle of getting my stuff back, they sent me a box and more than half was missing. I’m like, ‘Yo, what is going on?’ When I got the call, I thought it was about, ‘Where is my stuff?’ It’s my homie in [Talent Relations]. ‘Hey, we’re just calling to see if you’d be interested in participating in the Royal Rumble.’ I started hysterically laughing. I thought it was my friend joking with me. ‘Oh, you’re hiliarious.’ ‘Actually, this is an official call.’ ‘Oh, fuck no, I’m not coming back.’ ‘We’d like to offer you this.’ I said, ‘first of all, I’m still under my 90 days. You’re still going to be paying me anyway, so you’re not offering me anything. No, I’m not coming back. Absolutely fucking not. Is this all it was?’ ‘Yes.’ ‘Okay, bye.'”

When asked by Paquette if it felt like a slap in the face, Jax said, “That’s exactly what it was. They were accumulating a list, this is what I was told, they were accumulating a list and wanted to offer me the opportunity, accumulate a list that they send to Vince, then Vince goes through the list and says who he wants and who he doesn’t. I was like, ‘You’re asking me to be part of a list to go to the next step? Fuck no. How much more can you shit on me?’ ‘We didn’t want her to feel left out. If it got around that she didn’t get ask, we didn’t want her to feel left out.’ ‘Fuck you, that’s such bullshit.’ You needed people and I definitely [nixed] that.”

Jax has indicated that she plans on moving on from pro wrestling.

Stay tuned for more.

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.