Nick Aldis Fires Back At Bruce Prichard Saying He Doesn’t Have The “It Factor,” Takes A Shot At Raw Ratings

NWA superstar and world’s champion Nick Aldis took to Twitter this evening to respond to WWE Raw Executive Director Bruce Prichard, who recently said on an episode of his podcast that Aldis doesn’t have the “it factor” before further critiquing Powerrr.

The National Treasure writes back, “Hi @bruceprichard, Your ignorant comments about me had me at an all-time low, kind of like your Raw ratings. However, there are a few hall-of-famers that seem to have a different opinion. Some of which are even featured below. PS, I’ll be live on @BustedOpenRadio tomorrow AM.”

Aldis also shared a video of his successes as NWA champion over the last couple years, which include his sit-down interview with WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race, who praised the work Aldis has done for the NWA name. Check it out below.