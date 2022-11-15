The latest guest on the NotSam Wrestling podcast was former two-time NWA world’s champion Nick Aldis, who spoke on a number of topics surrounding the wrestling industry, which included the National Treasure’s thoughts on top AEW talent MJF, and how he finds the Salt of the Earth to be a phenomenal act, one that needs to be navigated carefully. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says MJF is great but that the character he plays is difficult to navigate:

“He’s a fantastic talent. Anyone who knows what they’re talking about, knows. I do think that you have to be careful with characters like that. It can become problematic, that’s not the right word, it can be difficult, to place them in a way that is beneficial to everyone. It’s NWA-syndrome a little bit.”

Compares MJF’s rise to NWA’ role in to WCW:

“The NWA was red hot and was very important to WCW, but at the same time, you’re on this fast downhill slope like skiing. ‘This is great, I’m going fast, the adrenaline is off the charts,’ what happens if you want to stop? How do I change the directions and get anyone else in this? It’s not impossible, but it is difficult to do. You can’t sacrifice your protagonists to keep feeding this beast without running the potential of harming them because now they go, ‘he gets to say and do whatever he wants and totally eviscerate me, but I’m limited in what I can say in return.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)