In an Instagram subscriber video, Nick Aldis announced that he had given his notice to the NWA.

The former NWA Champion is slated to perform at next week’s NWA Hard Times 3 PPV in New Orleans next week.

Pwinsider.com previously reported in July that “Aldis has been critical of the creative direction for the NWA, which is 100% Corgan’s vision at this point, and that led to a breakdown. Another source stated that there was “magma level” heat towards Aldis for promoting himself above the NWA and for his constantly speaking out regarding Corgan’s creative decisions.”

The latest report by PWinsider.com notes that Aldis made it clear he was not happy with the company or its current direction in his announcement that he had given notice.

Aldis’ contract with the promotion ends in January 2023. He helped put on the map after Corgan purchased the NWA in 2017.