In September, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns competed for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WWE Clash At The Castle. Solo Sikoa joined the main roster to help The Tribal Chief in that match. McIntyre hasn’t met with Reigns since that time.

McIntyre offered an idea about starting his own faction to oppose The Bloodline while speaking on WWE’s The Bump.

“I have to start thinking of a major game plan. Every week I see The Bloodline just getting stronger…I honestly don’t know… I have to sit down and make that plan…Maybe I have to get a little ucey myself…Whatever I have to do.”

