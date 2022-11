WWE will hold Raw from Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,580 tickets, and there are 266 left.

No matches have been announced for the show, which will feature the fallout from Saturday’s Crown Jewel event that featured Brock Lesnar going over Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns retaining the Universal Title over Logan Paul and more.