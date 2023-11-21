– Not only did Nick Aldis appear on-camera in a brief appearance in a backstage segment on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, the SmackDown General Manager also served as a producer for some of the matches and segments on the WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” show on Monday night, according to Fightful Select.

– Speaking of Monday’s WWE RAW show, the WWE women’s division was up-front and center in terms of exclusive digital content coming out of this week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program.

* Zoey Stark appeared on Raw Talk and spoke about making history ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2023 this Saturday, where she challenges Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship.



* Raquel Rodriguez spoke about getting great strength from the WWE Universe in a Raw Exclusive interview backstage with Byron Saxton after her tough loss to Nia Jax.



* Nia Jax spoke to Jackie Redmond in the other Raw Exclusive post-show interview, where she boasted being a force to be reckoned with after her victory over Rodriguez.

Check out the aforementioned trio of videos via the YouTube players embedded below courtesy of the official WWE channel.