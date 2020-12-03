During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Nick Dinsmore spoke on whether he thinks the Eugene character could work in the WWE today. Here’s what he had to say:

One thing I know about WWE is that they can almost always make anything work. You know what I mean? When Eugene first started, I didn’t have my first match on TV for two or three weeks and in those first two or three weeks some people I had heard, like radio stations or news outlets were saying ‘What is WWE going to do with this character?’. But the minute I won my first match, then they know it’s an underdog story of a boy with a dream wanting to be a wrestler and he’s fulfilling that dream.

Credit: Chris Van Vliet. H/T 411Mania.