During a recent episode of Wrestling University, Tom Prichard spoke on both C.M. Punk and Daniel Bryan becoming top stars despite not having an imposing physical presence. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t believe he did, especially when I first met him. But later on, when he gained his status, he earned it. I heard a story that he was turned away at Madison Square Garden when he was champion because they didn’t believe he was a wrestler. They’re not going to turn away Brock, they’re not gonna turn away Sid. But Punk just looked like your average guy. At the same time, when he came out to a crowd, there was some element of stardom to him, and people gravitated to him. Don’t know why. He was an exceptional talent no doubt in the world. But Daniel Bryan is the same way. He’s not an imposing figure and when he walks into the room, not everyone goes, ‘Oh wow, who is that?’ But in wrestling, they do because he is so great at what he does. Punk had the same quality. When he came into his environment, he was revered and people respected him for the most part. You always had your jealousy and your envy running rampant, but it was that element of, ‘Why are you special, why would anyone want to put you on their television show and give you five minutes, much less 15 minutes and two segments?’

