During his interview with It’s My Wrestling Podcast, Nick Dinsmore spoke on if he’d be interested in a WWE return. Here’s what he had to say:

Although I have reservations, I don’t think that anybody would turn down an opportunity in WWE. But that being said, the job of writer, the job of agent is a difficult job. You got to you got to put in a lot of time you know you’re working pretty much around the clock, the agents are the first guys in the building, and the last guys to leave and then they’re babysitting the whole crew, while they’re on live events. You can imagine all the wrestlers were getting wild and crazy around the world, and the agents are the ones that have to report back to Vince. I’ve never heard Vince yell or scream unless he’s on TV backstage but I’ve heard that he will yell at those agents if something goes wrong I mean like really degrade them.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: It’s My Wrestling Podcast. H/T 411Mania.