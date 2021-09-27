Following tonight’s Extreme Rules pay per view WWE has announced that world champion Big E will defend his title against Bobby Lashley on tomorrow’s episode of Monday Night Raw.
Not only that…the match is expected to kick off the show, which will be the first time the two have clashed since the New Day member cashed-in his Money In The Bank briefcase on the Almighty one back on September 13th.
KICKING. OFF. RAW.@WWEBigE defends the #WWEChampionship TOMORROW NIGHT against @fightbobby right at 8 PM ET to kick off #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/bCkJJ7WCDB
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021