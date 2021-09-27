The Boss is back.

Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules pay per view featured Becky Lynch defending the SmackDown women’s championship against Bianca Belair, a highly anticipated rematch since The Man dethroned Belair at SummerSlam in 26 seconds. However, Sasha Banks returned to cause a disqualification and keep Lynch’s title reign going.

This was Banks’ first appearance since before SummerSlam, where she was scheduled to battle Belair in a WrestleMania rematch, but was pulled from the show for undisclosed reasons. See clips of her return below.